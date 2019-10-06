Email
article imageReview: Ben Kessler stuns on new single 'Known Like This'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
On October 4, rising pop singer-songwriter Ben Kessler released his brand new single "Known Like This" independently on VYB.
Kessler takes his time during this song and allows the lyrics to speak for themselves, and as a result, they have a lasting effect on the listener. His vocals are rich, crisp and rumbling; moreover, he maintains solid control over his voice. The song's message is very relatable, and it is nearly three and a half minutes of sheer bliss.
"Known Like This" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It is a diverse track, encompassing elements of pop, indie, soul, adult contemporary and electronic music.
Fans and listeners that enjoyed his previous track "Good Enough," will certainly like "Known Like This."
The Verdict
Overall, Ben Kessler soars on his latest single "Known Like This," which is frank and authentic. He has consistently proved that he is a gifted and underrated musician. It has a catchy chorus where listeners can't help themselves but sing along with him. "Known Like This" garners an A rating. This song would make a great song for a motion picture soundtrack.
To learn more about singing sensation Ben Kessler, check out his official website and Facebook page.
More about Ben Kessler, Known Like This, Single
 
