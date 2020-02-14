Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Westbury - On February 14, country singer-songwriter Ben Gallaher warmed up the stage for country star Lee Brice at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. "Love You Like America" was equally catchy and vivacious. The Long Island audience loved his distinct rock cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away," which allowed his rich, raspy voice to shine as everybody sang along with him. Gallaher treated the crowd to some new music that he recently wrote, which included "Love Looks Like," as well as "Till Its Yours." He closed on an unapologetic note with "This Young," where the listener could recall Tyler Farr meets Brantley, and a neat acoustic jam, where he left his fans and listeners wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Ben Gallaher was able to get the country party started at The Theatre at Westbury for headliner His music is available on To learn more about country singer-songwriter Ben Gallaher, check out his Gallaher opened his acoustic set with "Where Country's Country," which had an outlaw vibe to it, and he immediately broke into the soaring "Whiskey in a Bar.""Love You Like America" was equally catchy and vivacious. The Long Island audience loved his distinct rock cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away," which allowed his rich, raspy voice to shine as everybody sang along with him.Gallaher treated the crowd to some new music that he recently wrote, which included "Love Looks Like," as well as "Till Its Yours."He closed on an unapologetic note with "This Young," where the listener could recall Tyler Farr meets Brantley, and a neat acoustic jam, where he left his fans and listeners wanting to hear more.Overall, Ben Gallaher was able to get the country party started at The Theatre at Westbury for headliner Lee Brice . Gallaher is country as grits. His live set garnered two giant thumbs up.His music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about country singer-songwriter Ben Gallaher, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Ben Gallaher, westbury, Lee Brice, Country, Long island Ben Gallaher westbury Lee Brice Country Long island