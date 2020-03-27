Special By By Markos Papadatos 15 hours ago in Music Bluegrass sensation Becky Buller released her new single "The Barber's Fiddle" on Friday, March 27, via Dark Shadow Recording. "The Barber's Fiddle" tells the story about the bluegrass genre of music as it gets passed down through the generations. She noted that this song is rooted in the tradition of fiddle-playing in barbershops; moreover, "The Barber's Fiddle" is based on the true story of a young man picking up a fiddle for the first time, thus discovering the magic of the traditional instrument. Buller penned this song with Lynda Dawson, and it features 18 award-winning fiddler players such as Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, Laura Orshaw and Buller herself. "The Barber's Fiddle" is available on To learn more about bluegrass singer-songwriter and instrumentalist This tune is thelead single to from her upcoming studio album, Distance And Time, which will be released on July 17. It also marks her third release on Dark Shadow Recording. It is upbeat, catchy, and a great deal of fun."The Barber's Fiddle" tells the story about the bluegrass genre of music as it gets passed down through the generations. She noted that this song is rooted in the tradition of fiddle-playing in barbershops; moreover, "The Barber's Fiddle" is based on the true story of a young man picking up a fiddle for the first time, thus discovering the magic of the traditional instrument.Buller penned this song with Lynda Dawson, and it features 18 award-winning fiddler players such as Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, Laura Orshaw and Buller herself."The Barber's Fiddle" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . It is a true celebration of the fiddle, and it is worthy of the repeat button. "The Barber's Fiddle" garners an A rating.To learn more about bluegrass singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Becky Buller , check out her official website More about becky buller, bluegrass, Single, The Barber's Fiddle, fiddle becky buller bluegrass Single The Barber s Fiddle fiddle