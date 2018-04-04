English pop group BBMak have announced on social media that they are "back here." They also hinted that they will release new music together.
On April 1, 2018, in honor of Easter holiday (which coincided with April Fool's Day), the trio of musicians released an up-to-date version of their signature tune "Back Here" on YouTube, which spotlighted their glorious, velvet harmonies. The pop group proves that they are like fine wine, where they only get better with age. The control they have over their voices is superb. This acoustic performance of "Back Here" evoked heart, emotion and nostalgia. This refreshing rendition of "Back Here" garners an A rating.
BBMark is comprised of Mark Barry on vocals, Christian Burns on vocals and rhythm guitar, and Stephen McNally on vocals and lead guitar. Aside from "Back Here," the group is also known for their smash radio singles "Still on Your Side" and "Ghost of You and Me." Their music has been featured on several motion picture soundtracks.
"Back Here" is available on iTunes.
