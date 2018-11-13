Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 13, acclaimed British pop group BBMak headlined Gramercy Theatre in New York City. This marks their first live show in over 15 years in the United States, and they nailed it. The highlight from the first half of the show was their remarkable version of their uplifting ballad "Still on Your Side." An added treat was the inclusion of the new song "Bullet Train." They interacted well with the crowd throughout the show, in an intimate setting, thus making them feel like they were in their living room enjoy great pop music. Equally noteworthy were their bold versions of Extreme's "More Than Words" and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," where they dusted off the original recordings and truly made them their own; moreover, it was another masterclass on soaring harmonies courtesy of BBMak. After the vivacious "Unpredictable," BBMak closed with the catchy "Get You Through the Night" and on a fitting note with the electrifying "Staring Into Space." For their encore, Mark, Christian, and Stephen returned for a glorious rendition of "The Ghost of You and Me," which is this journalist's all-time favorite BBMak tune. Their harmonies were spot on and mellifluous. They concluded with their signature song, " "BBMak was amazing tonight," said Jackie Wright, a long-time fan of the pop band. "My inner teenager is happy. They were just as great as when I saw them 18 years ago. They are such nice guys. I can't wait for their next tour." The Verdict One thing is for sure. BBMak is back in the United States, and they are stronger and better than ever. There is a warmth and nostalgia to their music. This British pop group is like fine wine, where it only gets better with age and experience. Their velvet harmonies captivated the audience, and Christian and Mark were delightful on guitars. This is a harbinger that BBMak's forthcoming studio album should be bright and promising. Their live concert at Gramercy Theatre garnered an A+ rating. To learn more about BBMak and their latest endeavors, check out their BBMak is comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns , and Stephen McNally. They kicked off their high-octane set at Gramercy Theatre with the mid-tempo "Out of My Heart (Into Your Head)," and they immediately broke into "I'm Not in Love" and "Next Time," both of which were cuts from their debut studio album, Sooner or Later.The highlight from the first half of the show was their remarkable version of their uplifting ballad "Still on Your Side." An added treat was the inclusion of the new song "Bullet Train." They interacted well with the crowd throughout the show, in an intimate setting, thus making them feel like they were in their living room enjoy great pop music.Equally noteworthy were their bold versions of Extreme's "More Than Words" and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," where they dusted off the original recordings and truly made them their own; moreover, it was another masterclass on soaring harmonies courtesy of BBMak.After the vivacious "Unpredictable," BBMak closed with the catchy "Get You Through the Night" and on a fitting note with the electrifying "Staring Into Space."For their encore, Mark, Christian, and Stephen returned for a glorious rendition of "The Ghost of You and Me," which is this journalist's all-time favorite BBMak tune. Their harmonies were spot on and mellifluous. They concluded with their signature song, " Back Here ," which felt like the national anthem tonight at Gramercy Theatre."BBMak was amazing tonight," said Jackie Wright, a long-time fan of the pop band. "My inner teenager is happy. They were just as great as when I saw them 18 years ago. They are such nice guys. I can't wait for their next tour."One thing is for sure. BBMak is back in the United States, and they are stronger and better than ever. There is a warmth and nostalgia to their music. This British pop group is like fine wine, where it only gets better with age and experience. Their velvet harmonies captivated the audience, and Christian and Mark were delightful on guitars. This is a harbinger that BBMak's forthcoming studio album should be bright and promising. Their live concert at Gramercy Theatre garnered an A+ rating.To learn more about BBMak and their latest endeavors, check out their official Facebook page More about BBMak, gramercy theatre, New york, British, Pop BBMak gramercy theatre New york British Pop Band