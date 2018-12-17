Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 17, pop group BBMak released their acoustic video of "The Christmas Song," where they were able to put their listeners into the holiday spirit. Speaking of Burns, he showcases his dynamic pipes in one of the final verses. The control that all three band-mates maintain over their voices is quite incredible. "Merry Christmas, everyone," they said, at the end of their acoustic music video. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Read More: Digital Journal reviewed BBMak's headlining show at the Mark Barry begins the song, accompanied by Stephen McNally on acoustic guitar, and all three band members (including Christian Burns) harmonize well together. A festive Christmas display is featured in the background, which helps make the viewers feel like BBMak is serenading them in their living room.Speaking of Burns, he showcases his dynamic pipes in one of the final verses. The control that all three band-mates maintain over their voices is quite incredible. "Merry Christmas, everyone," they said, at the end of their acoustic music video.Overall, BBMak has delivered a glorious rendition of "The Christmas Song," which was heartfelt and nostalgic. They prove that they are one of the most underrated pop groups in the music industry. This soaring version garners an A rating.To learn more about BBMak , check out their official Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed BBMak's headlining show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on November 13. More about BBMak, the christmas song, Group, Pop BBMak the christmas song Group Pop