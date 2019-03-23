Email
article imageReview: BBMak mesmerizes on 'Out of My Heart' acoustic rendition Special

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed British pop group BBMak performed their smash hit single "Out of My Heart" for 8 Track Tapes. They will be touring this spring.
Stephen "Ste" McNally sings the opening vocals on the song as he accompanies himself on acoustic guitar with Mark Barry and Christian Burns on soothing harmonies.
Mark Barry takes over the lead vocals with his rumbling, crisp voice, and Christian Burns' vocals are equally expressive and remarkable. The trio harmonizes well as a whole. They consistently prove that they are one of the most underrated bands in the contemporary music scene.
On Wednesday, May 8, BBMak will be returning for a headlining concert at Gramercy Theatre in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, BBMak nails their acoustic version of "Out of My Heart." Their voices are smooth as silk and it is evident that their pop songs will stand the test of time. They are one of those bands that can sing the phonebook and make it sound good. "Out of My Heart" garners an A rating.
To learn more about BBMak and their tour dates, check out their official website.
