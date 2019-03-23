Stephen "Ste" McNally
sings the opening vocals on the song as he accompanies himself on acoustic guitar with Mark Barry and Christian Burns
on soothing harmonies.
Mark Barry takes over the lead vocals with his rumbling, crisp voice, and Christian Burns' vocals are equally expressive and remarkable. The trio harmonizes well as a whole. They consistently prove that they are one of the most underrated bands in the contemporary music scene.
On Wednesday, May 8, BBMak will be returning for a headlining concert at Gramercy Theatre
in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, BBMak
nails their acoustic version of "Out of My Heart." Their voices are smooth as silk and it is evident that their pop songs will stand the test of time. They are one of those bands that can sing the phonebook and make it sound good. "Out of My Heart" garners an A rating.
