Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: BBMak charms on new pop single 'So Far Away' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 16, British pop trio BBMak released their highly-anticipated new pop single "So Far Away." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their vocals on "So Far Away" are soulful, crisp and resonant. "So Far Away" is filled with raw emotions, and it is a track on their upcoming studio album, Powerstation. They maintain solid control over their soaring harmonies.
Christian, Ste, and Mark from BBMak noted that the song is ultimately about "longing." "The soaring guitars and huge drums on this song definitely match the epic scenery in the video," the group remarked.
"So Far Away" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
On August 20, BBMak will be performing their current radio single, "Bullet Train," on Good Morning America.
The Verdict
Overall, BBMak stuns on their latest single "So Far Away." It is a warm and heartfelt vocal performance by the British pop trio. This is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album, Powerstation, is a true force to be reckoned with. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about BBMak and "So Far Away," check out their official Facebook page and their Twitter page.
More about BBMak, So Far Away, Single, Pop
 
Latest News
Top News
US lawmaker says no visit to West Bank under 'oppressive' Israel conditions
Q&A: Brands are leveraging interactive and story-driven content Special
Review: Backstreet Boys belt out hit after hit at the Barclays Center Special
Scientists detect eight mysterious repeating deep space signals
Review: Don Diamont, Scott Clifton melt hearts in hit CBS daytime drama Special
EPA's biofuel waiver decision influenced by Trump phone call
Zimbabwe police beat protesters defying regime 'worse than Mugabe'
Adam Lambert reveals release date for 'Velvet: Side A' EP
Op-Ed: Trump to meet with top officials on Afghan peace plan
Op-Ed: Markopolos vs General Electric — Collision imminent