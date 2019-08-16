Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 16, British pop trio BBMak released their highly-anticipated new pop single "So Far Away." Digital Journal has the scoop. Christian, Ste, and Mark from "So Far Away" is available on On August 20, BBMak will be performing their current radio single, " The Verdict Overall, BBMak stuns on their latest single "So Far Away." It is a warm and heartfelt vocal performance by the British pop trio. This is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album, Powerstation, is a true force to be reckoned with. It garners an A rating. To learn more about BBMak and "So Far Away," check out their Their vocals on "So Far Away" are soulful, crisp and resonant. "So Far Away" is filled with raw emotions, and it is a track on their upcoming studio album, Powerstation. They maintain solid control over their soaring harmonies.Christian, Ste, and Mark from BBMak noted that the song is ultimately about "longing." "The soaring guitars and huge drums on this song definitely match the epic scenery in the video," the group remarked."So Far Away" is available on Spotify and on iTunes On August 20, BBMak will be performing their current radio single, " Bullet Train ," on Good Morning America.Overall, BBMak stuns on their latest single "So Far Away." It is a warm and heartfelt vocal performance by the British pop trio. This is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album, Powerstation, is a true force to be reckoned with. It garners an A rating.To learn more about BBMak and "So Far Away," check out their official Facebook page and their Twitter page More about BBMak, So Far Away, Single, Pop BBMak So Far Away Single Pop