On August 16, British pop trio BBMak released their highly-anticipated new pop single "So Far Away." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their vocals on "So Far Away" are soulful, crisp and resonant. "So Far Away" is filled with raw emotions, and it is a track on their upcoming studio album, Powerstation. They maintain solid control over their soaring harmonies.
Christian, Ste, and Mark from BBMak noted that the song is ultimately about "longing." "The soaring guitars and huge drums on this song definitely match the epic scenery in the video," the group remarked.
"So Far Away" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
On August 20, BBMak will be performing their current radio single, "Bullet Train," on Good Morning America.
The Verdict
Overall, BBMak stuns on their latest single "So Far Away." It is a warm and heartfelt vocal performance by the British pop trio. This is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album, Powerstation, is a true force to be reckoned with. It garners an A rating.
