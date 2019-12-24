Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Baylee Littrell, the son of Brian Littrell of the Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys, released his debut country studio album "770-Country." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Boxes" is an uptempo and fun tune, while "Nights Like You" is comprised of soaring melodies, coupled by Baylee's rich, velvet voice. It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo love song "Dirt & Gold," while "Grow Up" is laid-back and mellow. "Six String" is a neat tune to sing along to, while, "Nobody Tells Ya" is vivacious and radio-friendly. "Come Kiss Me" is a stunning piano-laden ballad where Baylee collaborates with his father, Brian which features their glorious harmonies. It closes with the carefree "We Run This Beach" and on a fitting note with the polished acoustic ballad "Let Her Go," where he displays his rumbling vocals. 770-Country is available on The Verdict Overall, Baylee Littrell has released an eclectic breakthrough studio album, 770-Country, where every song has its own identity. 770-Country stands out sonically and lyrically, and there is something in it for everybody. Baylee's voice is smooth as silk on this CD and his future in the country music scene should be bright and promising. It is evident that talent runs in Baylee's family and he is gifted in his own right. Country listeners and fans ought to give this album more than just a passing glance. This 13-track album, 770-Country, is warm and pleasant and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Baylee Littrell and his music, check out his His album opens with the mid-tempo "Some Guys," and it is followed by the catchy and sassy "Easily" and the liberating tune "Don't Knock It.""Boxes" is an uptempo and fun tune, while "Nights Like You" is comprised of soaring melodies, coupled by Baylee's rich, velvet voice. It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo love song "Dirt & Gold," while "Grow Up" is laid-back and mellow. "Six String" is a neat tune to sing along to, while, "Nobody Tells Ya" is vivacious and radio-friendly."Come Kiss Me" is a stunning piano-laden ballad where Baylee collaborates with his father, Brian which features their glorious harmonies. It closes with the carefree "We Run This Beach" and on a fitting note with the polished acoustic ballad "Let Her Go," where he displays his rumbling vocals.770-Country is available on Spotify Amazon Music and on Apple Music Overall, Baylee Littrell has released an eclectic breakthrough studio album, 770-Country, where every song has its own identity. 770-Country stands out sonically and lyrically, and there is something in it for everybody. Baylee's voice is smooth as silk on this CD and his future in the country music scene should be bright and promising. It is evident that talent runs in Baylee's family and he is gifted in his own right.Country listeners and fans ought to give this album more than just a passing glance. This 13-track album, 770-Country, is warm and pleasant and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Baylee Littrell and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Baylee Littrell, 770country, Album, brian littrell, Backstreet boys Baylee Littrell 770country Album brian littrell Backstreet boys Country