Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is back with his new music video for "All Around Us." Digital Journal has the scoop. His song's music video captures the message of the song, as well as the essence of the lyrics. It has an optimistic vibe and it empowers fans and listeners to embrace the positivity around them. This summer, Baker has been out on the road touring with global music star Shania Twain as part of her "Now" World Tour. The Verdict Overall, Bastian Baker is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on his new music video for "All Around Us." This song and its music video will certainly resonate well with his fans and music listeners. It garners two thumbs up. Bravo. To learn more about singer-songwriter Bastian Baker and his new music video, check out his Read More: Bastian Baker chatted with Baker premiered the music video today on Billboard . It was produced by Andrew Tuttle, who has worked with such artists as Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell, and it was filmed in Nashville at Track One. In addition, the video includes dancers from Nashville's own New Dialect.His song's music video captures the message of the song, as well as the essence of the lyrics. It has an optimistic vibe and it empowers fans and listeners to embrace the positivity around them.This summer, Baker has been out on the road touring with global music star Shania Twain as part of her "Now" World Tour.Overall, Bastian Baker is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on his new music video for "All Around Us." This song and its music video will certainly resonate well with his fans and music listeners. It garners two thumbs up. Bravo.To learn more about singer-songwriter Bastian Baker and his new music video, check out his official website : Bastian Baker chatted with Digital Journal about going on tour with Shania Twain, and he addressed the digital transformation of the music business. More about Bastian Baker, All Around Us, Shania twain, Music video Bastian Baker All Around Us Shania twain Music video