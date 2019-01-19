New York
Singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is back with his soaring new piano-driven single "You Should Call Home." The song is off his self-titled American debut album, which was released in October.
The control that Baker maintains over his voice on "You Should Call Home" is quite impressive. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and Baker showcases his sincere storytelling ability on this song.
On January 24, Baker will be performing at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City; moreover, on January 30, he will be playing The Back Corner in Nashville, Tennessee.
"You Should Call Home" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Bastian Baker delivers on his new single "You Should Call Home." His velvet voice is smooth as silk. Baker gets better with each and every release. This new single garners an A rating.
For more information on Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker and "You Should Call Home," check out his official website and Facebook page.