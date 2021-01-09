Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Sir Barry Gibb released his remarkable new album "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1." Digital Journal has the scoop. Little Big Town delivers soaring harmonies on "Lonely Days" without overpowering Gibb, while country queen Dolly Parton and Gibb tug at the heart on the emotional ballad "Words." In the bluesy "Jive Talkin'," he is joined with Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan, and his rendition of "How Deep Is Your Love" with Tommy Emanuel and Little Big Town is simply glorious. Equally impressive is "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" with Sheryl Crow. This journalist's two personal favorite tracks on the album are "Too Much Heaven" with Alison Krauss' mellifluous vocals, and "Rest Your Love On Me," where Dame Olivia Newton-John showcases her timeless crystalline voice. The album closes on a haunting yet soothing note with "Butterfly," where he is joined with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. Greenfields is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Sir Barry Gibb is superb on his latest studio offering Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1. This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer proves that he is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. It is a highly eclectic musical effort and it garners an A rating, and it deserves to be nominated for a future Grammy Award. To learn more about Barry Gibb and his new music, check out his It was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The album opens with "I've Gotta Get A Message To You," where he collaborates with Keith Urban, and it is followed by the sultry ballad "Words of a Fool" with Jason Isbell. Brandi Carlile lends her controlled, atmospheric voice on "Run to Me," which is a true musical event.Little Big Town delivers soaring harmonies on "Lonely Days" without overpowering Gibb, while country queen Dolly Parton and Gibb tug at the heart on the emotional ballad "Words."In the bluesy "Jive Talkin'," he is joined with Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan, and his rendition of "How Deep Is Your Love" with Tommy Emanuel and Little Big Town is simply glorious. Equally impressive is "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" with Sheryl Crow.This journalist's two personal favorite tracks on the album are "Too Much Heaven" with Alison Krauss' mellifluous vocals, and "Rest Your Love On Me," where Dame Olivia Newton-John showcases her timeless crystalline voice.The album closes on a haunting yet soothing note with "Butterfly," where he is joined with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.Greenfields is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Sir Barry Gibb is superb on his latest studio offering Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1. This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer proves that he is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. It is a highly eclectic musical effort and it garners an A rating, and it deserves to be nominated for a future Grammy Award.To learn more about Barry Gibb and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about barry gibb, Album, greenfields, Country barry gibb Album greenfields Country