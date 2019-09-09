Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Barns Courtney released his impressive new album "404" on September 6 via Virgin EMI Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. "London Girls" is a more progressive and fun track, while "Fun Never Ends" will inspire his fans and listeners to clap along with him. The sultry "Boy Like Me" has a retro vibe to it, and "The Kids Are Alright" is soothing and hypnotic. "Castaway" has soaring melodies and it closes with the uptempo "Babylon" and on a fitting note with the haunting ballad "Cannonball." 404 is available on The Verdict Overall, 404 by Barns Courtney is a stunning musical effort from start to finish. It is warm, authentic and compelling, where every song has its own identity. He manages to maintain solid control over his voice throughout this album and he stays true to his artistry. 404 encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, indie, and adult contemporary music. It is a must for every music fan's album collection. 404 garners an A rating. To learn more about Barns Courtney and his new music, check out his The CD opens with the upbeat "Hollow," where his vocals are rich and crisp, and it is followed by the nonchalant "You and I," as well as the refreshing and infectious "99.""London Girls" is a more progressive and fun track, while "Fun Never Ends" will inspire his fans and listeners to clap along with him. The sultry "Boy Like Me" has a retro vibe to it, and "The Kids Are Alright" is soothing and hypnotic."Castaway" has soaring melodies and it closes with the uptempo "Babylon" and on a fitting note with the haunting ballad "Cannonball."404 is available on Apple Music Spotify and Amazon Music Overall, 404 by Barns Courtney is a stunning musical effort from start to finish. It is warm, authentic and compelling, where every song has its own identity. He manages to maintain solid control over his voice throughout this album and he stays true to his artistry. 404 encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, indie, and adult contemporary music. It is a must for every music fan's album collection. 404 garners an A rating.To learn more about Barns Courtney and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Barns Courtney, 404, Album, Alternative, Rock Barns Courtney 404 Album Alternative Rock