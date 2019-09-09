Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Barns Courtney charms on remarkable new studio album '404' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Barns Courtney released his impressive new album "404" on September 6 via Virgin EMI Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The CD opens with the upbeat "Hollow," where his vocals are rich and crisp, and it is followed by the nonchalant "You and I," as well as the refreshing and infectious "99."
"London Girls" is a more progressive and fun track, while "Fun Never Ends" will inspire his fans and listeners to clap along with him. The sultry "Boy Like Me" has a retro vibe to it, and "The Kids Are Alright" is soothing and hypnotic.
"Castaway" has soaring melodies and it closes with the uptempo "Babylon" and on a fitting note with the haunting ballad "Cannonball."
404 is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, 404 by Barns Courtney is a stunning musical effort from start to finish. It is warm, authentic and compelling, where every song has its own identity. He manages to maintain solid control over his voice throughout this album and he stays true to his artistry. 404 encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, indie, and adult contemporary music. It is a must for every music fan's album collection. 404 garners an A rating.
To learn more about Barns Courtney and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Barns Courtney, 404, Album, Alternative, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Innovative Soundsurge music technology products Special
'American Idol' alum James Durbin and Quiet Riot part ways
Dolly Parton to receive Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award
Op-Ed: Unidentified air attack on PMF base in Syria blamed on Israel
Boris Johnson: Gaffe-prone Brexiteer with ruthless ambition
Trump warns of 'bad people' among Bahamas hurricane survivors
B.C. company uses huge fans to suck carbon from air to make fuel
Big Tech backlash kicks into gear with antitrust moves
Lauren Davidson talks about 'Soaking Up Every Second' single Special
What next in Britain's Brexit crisis?