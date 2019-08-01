Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music British chart-toppers Bananarama are back with their latest studio offering, "In Stereo," which is their first album in a decade. "Looking for Someone" is a fun, uplifting tune to dance, stomp your feet or clap along to. Earlier this year, Bananarama released a well-crafted music video for "Stuff Like That," which may be seen below: After the infectious "It's Gonna Be Alright," it closes with the liberating "Got to Get Away" and on an atmospheric note with the soothing "On Your Own." In Stereo is available on The Verdict Overall, Bananarama charm with their latest studio album, In Stereo, which is a breath of fresh air. Every song on this project has its own identity. This British duo proves that they only get better with age and experience. In Stereo garners an A rating. To learn more about Bananarama and their music, check out their Pop duo Bananarama Alice Dallin-Walker Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Bananarama is made up of Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin. This new collection opens with the mid-tempo and catchy "Love in Stereo," and it is followed by the nonchalant and mellow "Dance Music." They pick up the pace with the sizzling "I'm on Fire," while "Intoxicated" has a retro '80s vibe to it."Looking for Someone" is a fun, uplifting tune to dance, stomp your feet or clap along to. Earlier this year, Bananarama released a well-crafted music video for "Stuff Like That," which may be seen below:After the infectious "It's Gonna Be Alright," it closes with the liberating "Got to Get Away" and on an atmospheric note with the soothing "On Your Own."In Stereo is available on iTunes . This musical effort was released in North America via Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) via The Orchard.Overall, Bananarama charm with their latest studio album, In Stereo, which is a breath of fresh air. Every song on this project has its own identity. This British duo proves that they only get better with age and experience. In Stereo garners an A rating.To learn more about Bananarama and their music, check out their official website : Digital Journal chatted with Bananarama about their new album and music career. More about Bananarama, British, Album, In Stereo Bananarama British Album In Stereo