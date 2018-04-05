Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Heavy metal band Bad Wolves has released a new music video for their cover of "Zombie" by The Cranberries. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Bad Wolves music video is slightly similar to The Cranberries original music video, and the message of the song is still the same (about the damage caused due to political unrest). This music video garners an A rating, and it will certainly strike a chord with any fans of rock, grunge or heavy metal music, and it is one of the best covers of our time (along with Disturbed's "The Sound of Silence)". Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died at the age of 46 GUILLAUME SOUVANT, AFP/File Front-man Tommy Vext nails the lead vocals on "Zombie", and he and his band-mates able to introduce the classic recording to a younger generation of fans, and a different audience (the metal and hard rock fan-base). They altered the lyrics from "1916" to "2018," to show that not much has changed over time, and they also incorporated "drones" in the lyrics (which makes it relevant to today's world). Dolores would have been proud of their take on the song, and its music video. To learn more about Bad Wolves, check out their Read More: Digital Journal also reviewed Bad Wolves' haunting cover of " Their music video states that on January 15, 2018, Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to reprise her own iconic vocals on the song, "Zombie," however, she tragically died on that same day. As a result, the band Bad Wolves released the song in her memory, where they donated the proceeds from the song to her three children.The Bad Wolves music video is slightly similar to The Cranberries original music video, and the message of the song is still the same (about the damage caused due to political unrest). This music video garners an A rating, and it will certainly strike a chord with any fans of rock, grunge or heavy metal music, and it is one of the best covers of our time (along with Disturbed's "The Sound of Silence)".Front-man Tommy Vext nails the lead vocals on "Zombie", and he and his band-mates able to introduce the classic recording to a younger generation of fans, and a different audience (the metal and hard rock fan-base). They altered the lyrics from "1916" to "2018," to show that not much has changed over time, and they also incorporated "drones" in the lyrics (which makes it relevant to today's world). Dolores would have been proud of their take on the song, and its music video.To learn more about Bad Wolves, check out their official Facebook page Digital Journal also reviewed Bad Wolves' haunting cover of " Zombie ." More about Bad Wolves, Dolores O'Riordan, Zombie Bad Wolves Dolores O Riordan Zombie