Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music Hard rock group Bad Wolves have released their version of The Cranberries' "Zombie," and the proceeds will go to the children of the late singer Dolores O'Riordan. Bad Wolves were preparing to collaborate with Dolores O'Riordan on "Zombie," but unfortunately, she passed away suddenly in London on January 15, at the age of 46. O'Riordan was a big fan of their version of "Zombie," hence she wanted to collaborate with Bad Wolves on it. Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died at the age of 46 GUILLAUME SOUVANT, AFP/File "Zombie" by Bad Wolves is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The money raised from this song will go to O'Riordan's three children. This version by Bad Wolves is refreshing, bold and haunting, and proof that good music is able to defy genres, and stand the test of time. Front-man Tommy Vext paraphrased some of the classic lyrics of "Zombie" to relate to modern times such as "It's the same old theme in 2018," and he makes a reference to "drones." The Verdict Overall, Bad Wolves shine on their haunting take of "Zombie." It is daring, honest and they are not afraid to be vulnerable. They are able to introduce it to a younger generation of fans, and a diverse audience (listeners of hard rock and metal music). Their powerful rendition garners an A rating; moreover, it is a fitting homage to O'Riordan, as a vocalist, instrumentalist and as a songwriter. To learn more about Bad Wolves and their music, check out their official Facebook page