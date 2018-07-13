Special By By Markos Papadatos yesterday in Music New York - On Friday, July 13, best-selling pop group Backstreet Boys performed at the Rumsey Playfield in New York City, as part of the Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series. Backstreet Boys kicked off their Good Morning America set on a nostalgic note with their classic hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which instantly got the fans pumped up and energized for their show, despite the early wake-up call. They immediately broke into their latest radio single " For their fans at Rumsey Playfield, they treated them to two songs (that weren't televised on camera), which included "As Long As You Love Me," thus bringing them back to the year 1997, and the Grammy-nominated pop group closed with their popular hit "Larger Than Life," where they left their die-hard fans wanting to hear more. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is available on The Verdict Overall, The turnout for the event was excellent, where dedicated fans had gathered overnight to watch the Backstreet Boys take over Rumsey Playfield.Backstreet Boys kicked off their Good Morning America set on a nostalgic note with their classic hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which instantly got the fans pumped up and energized for their show, despite the early wake-up call.They immediately broke into their latest radio single " Don't Go Breaking My Heart ," which has been gaining more momentum on the radio airwaves, here in New York City. Equally fun and well-received was their signature pop ballad "I Want It That Way," where everybody was reciting the lyrics with them verbatim.For their fans at Rumsey Playfield, they treated them to two songs (that weren't televised on camera), which included "As Long As You Love Me," thus bringing them back to the year 1997, and the Grammy-nominated pop group closed with their popular hit "Larger Than Life," where they left their die-hard fans wanting to hear more."Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is available on iTunes Overall, Backstreet Boys displayed a great deal of charm and charisma at their headlining show for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. They commanded the stage like no other. Their upbeat set garnered an A rating. More about Backstreet boys, Gma, Summer, Concert, Series Backstreet boys Gma Summer Concert Series New york Pop