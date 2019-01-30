Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 25, Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys released their brand new studio offering, the highly-anticipated "DNA." They pick up the pace with the mid-tempo "New Love" and they will make their audience clap along with them on "Passionate," prior to soothing them with "Is It Just Me." In addition, their songs "Chances" and " After the sultry "The Way It Was," their album closes with the mid-tempo "Just Like You Like It," and on an optimistic note with " Ok." On January 26, 2019, as DNA is available on The Verdict Overall, Backstreet Boys deliver on their new studio effort, DNA. There is something in it for everybody. It is safe to say that the Grammy-nominated group is back stronger than ever, and they are still at the top of their game musically, 25 years into their career. Backstreet Boys age like fine wine. This collection garners an A rating. To learn more about the Backstreet Boys, check out their Their new CD opens with their catchy radio single " Don't Go Breaking My Heart ," which instantly lures the listeners in this collection. It is followed by the crisp and smooth "Nobody Else," and they showcase their glorious harmonies on "Breathe," which is utterly fantastic.They pick up the pace with the mid-tempo "New Love" and they will make their audience clap along with them on "Passionate," prior to soothing them with "Is It Just Me."In addition, their songs "Chances" and " No Place " stand out by a mile, for all the right reasons. "No Place" is warm, nostalgic and heartfelt.After the sultry "The Way It Was," their album closes with the mid-tempo "Just Like You Like It," and on an optimistic note with "Ok."On January 26, 2019, as Digital Journal reported , the Backstreet Boys hosted a listening party of their DNA album at 95.5 PLJ's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City.DNA is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Backstreet Boys deliver on their new studio effort, DNA. There is something in it for everybody. It is safe to say that the Grammy-nominated group is back stronger than ever, and they are still at the top of their game musically, 25 years into their career. Backstreet Boys age like fine wine. This collection garners an A rating.To learn more about the Backstreet Boys, check out their official website More about Backstreet boys, Dna, Album, Pop, Grammynominated Backstreet boys Dna Album Pop Grammynominated