On January 26, Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys hosted their "DNA" listening party at 95.5 PLJ's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. Kevin Richardson acknowledged that the band is on "caffeine, adrenaline and on a fan fair high." "Thank you guys so much," he said, effusively. AJ McLean noted that it took this album three years of "blood, sweat and tears" to make. It was all about balancing schedules and family lives. "We wanted to make the best body of work that we could make. We couldn't be more proud," he said. "We think this is one of our best albums yet, to be honest," McLean added. Nick Carter stated that their song " Howie D. expressed that the reaction from their fans still feels the same. "It is so awesome, especially the love that we have gotten from you guys," he said. "It's good to hear the ladies still screaming," Howie D. added. Brian Littrell shared that they all "value their rest time." "Our schedule is pretty crazy," he admitted. "In my mid-40's just to get that alone time and solidarity is valuable since it makes us better performers and artists," Littrell said. For the DNA album, the band revealed that they recorded the project in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Particularly impressive about the Backstreet Boys is that they are still singing all of their classic hits from their catalog in the same key that they recorded them in. "We haven't had to lower anything down yet," McLean said. As their alternate career choices, Littrell picked a teacher, Howie D. shared that he would have been an actor or a solo musician, Richardson selected a pilot in the Air Force; moreover, McLean and Carter would still be in music. McLean elaborated that he would be doing something on stage or behind the camera. "This is all I know what to do and what I'm passionte about," McLean said. Most recently, they scored their eighth career Grammy nomination. Next month, they are vying for the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The acclaimed pop group expressed how honored they are to be nominated, especially to be among the seven deserving nominees this year in that competitive category.The new album DNA by the Backstreet Boys is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about the Backstreet Boys, their new album and show dates, check out their official website