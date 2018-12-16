Uncasville
On December 14, the Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys headlined Mohegan Sun Arena as part of 96.5's "All Star Christmas."
They shared the stage with such musical acts as Gavin DeGraw and AJR, both of which were able to warm up the stage for the Backstreet Boys.
The Backstreet Boys kicked off their set with "Larger Than Life," which was met with a raucous response from the Mohegan Sun audience, and rightfully so. It was followed by the throwback classic, "The One," which ironically enough, was this journalist's personal favorite tune from their Millenium album.
An added treat was hearing them perform their new single, "Chances," which featured their controlled and rumbling vocals. This song was co-penned by such hit-makers as Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.
Equally infectious was their 1997 hit "As Long as You Love Me," and their 2018 single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," thus proving that they are able to constantly reinvent themselves as a musical group. They closed with their marvelous ballad, "I Want It That Way," which garnered them a standing ovation.
For their encore, the Backstreet Boys returned to the stage with the song that everybody wanted to hear: their signature tune, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which became the new national anthem for the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night.
Their latest single "Chances" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, the Backstreet Boys put on a high-octane and fun performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as part of 96.5's "All Star Christmas." AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie D are all still at the top of their game musically and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Their uplifting set garnered an A rating.
To learn more about the Backstreet Boys, their music and upcoming tour dates, check out their official website.