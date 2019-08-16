Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 15, multi-platinum pop group Backstreet Boys headlined the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as part of their "DNA World Tour." From the first half of the show, the true highlights were the moving ballad "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," as well as the follow-up "Incomplete," which was a true harmony masterclass and "More Than That." This journalist's personal favorite Backstreet Boys tunes were "Shape of My Heart" and "Drowning." They took their fans on a trip down memory lane with such throwbacks as "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" and "As Long as You Love Me." "No Place" was sheer perfection, as it was filled with raw emotions since it showcased their love and affection for each of their families. Of course, no Backstreet Boys show is complete without "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which became the theme song of the night. Their choreography was spot-on the entire night, and they didn't miss a single beat. It was followed by the infectious "We've Got It Goin' On," "It's Gotta Be You" and "That's the Way I Like It." After "Get Another Boyfriend," they closed their set on a tender note with "The One" and their signature song, "I Want It That Way." That wasn't all. They returned back on stage for a two-song encore that included their more recent single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and their retro hit "Larger Than Life." "Backstreet Boys put on an incredible show filled with love, laughter, and nostalgia. It completely brought me back in time and I loved every second of it, said Jillian Onorato, fan and attendee. The Verdict Overall, Backstreet Boys rocked the Barclays Center and gave everybody in Brooklyn a night of pop music to remember. It is evident that they only get better with time and experience. They exuded tremendous stage presence, nailed their dnace moves and vocals, and displayed their love for their dedicated fans. Their live set garnered an A rating. Read More: In other Backstreet Boys news, Digital Journal reviewed Howie D and family Nicole Hensley They kicked off their set on a high-energy note with "Everyone" and they immediately broke into "I Wanna Be With You" and the spitfire "The Call." The Backstreet Boys interacted well with their Brooklyn audience as they performed their inaugural show at the Barclays Center.From the first half of the show, the true highlights were the moving ballad "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," as well as the follow-up "Incomplete," which was a true harmony masterclass and "More Than That."This journalist's personal favorite Backstreet Boys tunes were "Shape of My Heart" and "Drowning." They took their fans on a trip down memory lane with such throwbacks as "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" and "As Long as You Love Me.""No Place" was sheer perfection, as it was filled with raw emotions since it showcased their love and affection for each of their families.Of course, no Backstreet Boys show is complete without "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which became the theme song of the night. Their choreography was spot-on the entire night, and they didn't miss a single beat.It was followed by the infectious "We've Got It Goin' On," "It's Gotta Be You" and "That's the Way I Like It." After "Get Another Boyfriend," they closed their set on a tender note with "The One" and their signature song, "I Want It That Way."That wasn't all. They returned back on stage for a two-song encore that included their more recent single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and their retro hit "Larger Than Life.""Backstreet Boys put on an incredible show filled with love, laughter, and nostalgia. It completely brought me back in time and I loved every second of it, said Jillian Onorato, fan and attendee.Overall, Backstreet Boys rocked the Barclays Center and gave everybody in Brooklyn a night of pop music to remember. It is evident that they only get better with time and experience. They exuded tremendous stage presence, nailed their dnace moves and vocals, and displayed their love for their dedicated fans. Their live set garnered an A rating.: In other Backstreet Boys news, Digital Journal reviewed Howie D's latest family album, Which One Am I? , which is available on iTunes and on Spotify More about Backstreet boys, Barclays Center, Pop, Group Backstreet boys Barclays Center Pop Group