Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Backstreet Boy Howie D melts hearts with 'The Me I'm Meant to Be' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
On June 14, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys released his newest solo single "The Me I'm Meant to Be." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a ballad and it has an inspirational message to it that will resonate well with families and young children; moreover, it has a neat arrangement to it, which allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine.
Jimmie Roberts did a stunning job directing this music video. It is an ode to individuality and embracing one's unique traits and abilities.
"The Me I'm Meant to Be" is a track on his upcoming family album Which One Am I?, which will be released on July 12.
The song is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys proves that he is one of the most underrated male vocalists of our time. Hopefully, this single and his forthcoming family album will show the world how distinct and impressive his solo work is. There is a rawness and authenticity to his solo music that connects directly with the hearts of his audience. "The Me I'm Meant to Be" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Howie D and "The Me I'm Meant to Be," check out his official website and Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Howie D's "No Hablo Español" music video.
More about Howie D, The Me I'm Meant to Be, Backstreet boys, Family, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Only 9% of millions pledged for Notre-Dame handed over
Review: Machine Gun Kelly releases electrifying 'I Think I'm OKAY' video Special
South Europe summit calls for 'fair' migrant distribution
Highly dangerous hacking group targeting U.S. electric grid
Iran attacks leave Trump and aides divided, with no clear strategy
Nepal activists call for end of animal sacrifice
Op-Ed: Putin sees US Russia relations worsening by the hour
Iran not seeking war with US, sending warning: analysts
Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin talks 'A Place Called Hollywood' Special
Bitcoin moves well above $8,100 but on low volumes