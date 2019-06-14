Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music On June 14, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys released his newest solo single "The Me I'm Meant to Be." Digital Journal has the scoop. Jimmie Roberts did a stunning job directing this music video. It is an ode to individuality and embracing one's unique traits and abilities. "The Me I'm Meant to Be" is a track on his upcoming family album Which One Am I?, which will be released on July 12. The song is available on The Verdict Overall, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys proves that he is one of the most underrated male vocalists of our time. Hopefully, this single and his forthcoming family album will show the world how distinct and impressive his solo work is. There is a rawness and authenticity to his solo music that connects directly with the hearts of his audience. "The Me I'm Meant to Be" garners an A rating. To learn more about Howie D and "The Me I'm Meant to Be," check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Howie D's " The song is a ballad and it has an inspirational message to it that will resonate well with families and young children; moreover, it has a neat arrangement to it, which allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine.Jimmie Roberts did a stunning job directing this music video. It is an ode to individuality and embracing one's unique traits and abilities."The Me I'm Meant to Be" is a track on his upcoming family album Which One Am I?, which will be released on July 12.The song is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys proves that he is one of the most underrated male vocalists of our time. Hopefully, this single and his forthcoming family album will show the world how distinct and impressive his solo work is. There is a rawness and authenticity to his solo music that connects directly with the hearts of his audience. "The Me I'm Meant to Be" garners an A rating.To learn more about Howie D and "The Me I'm Meant to Be," check out his official website and Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Howie D's " No Hablo Español " music video. More about Howie D, The Me I'm Meant to Be, Backstreet boys, Family, Album Howie D The Me I m Meant to ... Backstreet boys Family Album