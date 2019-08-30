Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Zurich - On August 29, Swiss pop group Baba Shrimps performed "Souvenir" with athletes Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles at Weltklasse Zurich. Kübler's rich, smooth vocals were resonant and they blended well with Sandi Morris' crystalline voice. Lyles brought the song home to a big finish, where he nailed the rap vocals. Lyles won the men's 100 meter final at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Zurich with a time of 9.98 seconds. " The Verdict Overall, "Souvenir" stole the show at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. Lyrically, it is an anthem of hope that any athlete or anybody with goals can relate to. It is also beautiful melodically and vocally. This live performance was certainly one memorable "souvenir" to cherish for all. Baba Shrimps prove that they are one of the most underrated groups in the world, and they exude a great deal of charm and charisma. One can really hear all of the performers' hearts on this song. Their live performance of "Souvenir" garnered two giant thumbs up. Congratulations. To learn more about Baba Shrimps and their music, check out their This was quite the spectacle as three gifted musicians (Adrian Kübler, Moritz Vontobel, Luca Burkhalter) were joined by two professional track and field stars Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles, and they performed for 25,000 people. There was a sense of triumph and magic in the Letzigrund stadium.Kübler's rich, smooth vocals were resonant and they blended well with Sandi Morris' crystalline voice. Lyles brought the song home to a big finish, where he nailed the rap vocals.Lyles won the men's 100 meter final at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Zurich with a time of 9.98 seconds. Souvenir " is available on iTunes Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, "Souvenir" stole the show at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. Lyrically, it is an anthem of hope that any athlete or anybody with goals can relate to. It is also beautiful melodically and vocally. This live performance was certainly one memorable "souvenir" to cherish for all.Baba Shrimps prove that they are one of the most underrated groups in the world, and they exude a great deal of charm and charisma. One can really hear all of the performers' hearts on this song. Their live performance of "Souvenir" garnered two giant thumbs up. Congratulations.To learn more about Baba Shrimps and their music, check out their official website More about baba shrimps, sandi morris, Noah Lyles, souvenir baba shrimps sandi morris Noah Lyles souvenir