article imageReview: Avicii's posthumous single 'SOS' released, features Aloe Blacc Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
"SOS" by the late Swedish electronic music superstar Avicii was posthumously released on April 10. It is a collaboration with Aloe Blacc.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Avicii's team revealed that there will be new music released posthumously from the electronic mega-star. The upcoming album, TIM, will be released on June 6, 2019.
An emotional "Fan Memories" music video was released on Avicii's YouTube channel, which features inspirational messages from fans from all over the world on how Avicii's music affected them and their lives in a positive way. One should grab a box of Kleenex while watching it as the tribute video is filled with raw emotions.
"SOS" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "SOS" is a charming collaboration between Avicii and Aloe Blacc. It is evident that Avicii's music will stand the test of time and that he is missed dearly by his fans and peers in the music industry.
Aloe Blacc's voice is smooth as silk on "SOS" and it compliments Avicii's production quite well. Avicii would be proud of the finished product of this moving tune, as well as the warm reception that it has received. "SOS" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
