Avicii's posthumous album, "TIM," was released in June of 2019, and it features the song "Heart Upon My Sleeve," where the late electronic star collaborates with the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds nails the lead vocals in this haunting track. The lyrics are raw and conversational, and it has a stirring vibe to it. Reynolds allows his husky and raspy voice to shine, and it compliments Avicii's production well.
Avicii's posthmous album TIM is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The proceeds from this collection go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, which raises awareness on mental health.
The Verdict
Overall, "Heart Upon My Sleeve" is a bittersweet homage to the late but great Avicii. It is bound to become a fan-favorite track. Imagine Dragons does the song justice, but it is sad that there will be no more original music from Swedish electronic superstar Avicii since he was a creative and artistic genius. "Heart Upon My Sleeve" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Avicii's music and his musical legacy, check out his Facebook page.