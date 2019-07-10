Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Avicii and Imagine Dragons collaborate on 'Heart Upon My Sleeve' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
Avicii's posthumous album, "TIM," was released in June of 2019, and it features the song "Heart Upon My Sleeve," where the late electronic star collaborates with the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds nails the lead vocals in this haunting track. The lyrics are raw and conversational, and it has a stirring vibe to it. Reynolds allows his husky and raspy voice to shine, and it compliments Avicii's production well.
Avicii's posthmous album TIM is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The proceeds from this collection go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, which raises awareness on mental health.
The Verdict
Overall, "Heart Upon My Sleeve" is a bittersweet homage to the late but great Avicii. It is bound to become a fan-favorite track. Imagine Dragons does the song justice, but it is sad that there will be no more original music from Swedish electronic superstar Avicii since he was a creative and artistic genius. "Heart Upon My Sleeve" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Avicii's music and his musical legacy, check out his Facebook page.
More about avicii, Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, Heart Upon My Sleeve
 
Latest News
Top News
New EU chief nominee hopes Britain will ditch Brexit
New Orleans under water — Mississippi could breach levees
New packing robot aims to save businesses time and money
Bananarama talks new album 'In Stereo,' digital age of music Special
New EU chief nominee says Brexit could be delayed - again
Ukraine inaugurates giant dome over destroyed Chernobyl reactor
Trump might veto the House $733 billion military spending bill
Dramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050
Review: Gwen Sebastian releases sultry and catchy single 'Rock Stars' Special
'We have liftoff' — Washington Monument to become Saturn V Rocket