Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Avenue Beat throws shade at 2020 with 'F2020' viral anthem Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"F2020" by Avenue Beat was co-written by its band members Sam Backoff, Savana Santos, and Sami Bearden. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This spitfire anthem was produced by Savana Santos. The song went viral on TikTok, and rightfully so. The song's lyric video may be seen below.
The single has already received support from such Grammy award-winning artists as Maren Morris and Sara Bareilles. "This is getting kind of ridiculous at this point, yo my cat died and a global pandemic took over my life," they sing in "F2020." "And I put out some music that nobody liked, so I got really sad and bored at the same time."
"F2020" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. It is unapologetic, expressive, and relatable. For the time being, it is the soundtrack of people's lives. If 2020 can be summed up into a a three-minute tune, "F2020" would be the theme song.
To learn more about the all-female musical trio Avenue Beat, check out their Facebook page, Instagram, and their website.
More about Avenue Beat, F2020, Single, Song
 
Latest News
Top News
DNC outlines how voting will work for Milwaukee convention
Galen Gering and Eric Martsolf to participate in Zoom fan events
Canada's Cliffs of Fundy, Bonavista Peninsula given UNESCO status
Trump move to free ally Stone is 'historic corruption': Republican senator
Disney World reopens as WHO urges virus caution
UN restarts cross-border aid to Syria but shuts access point
Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm weather
Lowdown on employer challenges during COVID-19
Early adoption of face masks led to lower COVID-19 rates
Why your broadband is so slow (and it's not what you might think) Special