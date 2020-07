Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music "F2020" by Avenue Beat was co-written by its band members Sam Backoff, Savana Santos, and Sami Bearden. Digital Journal has the scoop. The single has already received support from such Grammy award-winning artists as "F2020" is available on To learn more about the all-female musical trio Avenue Beat, check out their This spitfire anthem was produced by Savana Santos. The song went viral on TikTok , and rightfully so. The song's lyric video may be seen below.The single has already received support from such Grammy award-winning artists as Maren Morris and Sara Bareilles. "This is getting kind of ridiculous at this point, yo my cat died and a global pandemic took over my life," they sing in "F2020." "And I put out some music that nobody liked, so I got really sad and bored at the same time.""F2020" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music . It is unapologetic, expressive, and relatable. For the time being, it is the soundtrack of people's lives. If 2020 can be summed up into a a three-minute tune, "F2020" would be the theme song.To learn more about the all-female musical trio Avenue Beat, check out their Facebook page Instagram , and their website More about Avenue Beat, F2020, Single, Song Avenue Beat F2020 Single Song