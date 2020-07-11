"F2020" by Avenue Beat was co-written by its band members Sam Backoff, Savana Santos, and Sami Bearden. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This spitfire anthem was produced by Savana Santos. The song went viral on TikTok, and rightfully so. The song's lyric video may be seen below.
The single has already received support from such Grammy award-winning artists as Maren Morris and Sara Bareilles. "This is getting kind of ridiculous at this point, yo my cat died and a global pandemic took over my life," they sing in "F2020." "And I put out some music that nobody liked, so I got really sad and bored at the same time."
"F2020" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. It is unapologetic, expressive, and relatable. For the time being, it is the soundtrack of people's lives. If 2020 can be summed up into a a three-minute tune, "F2020" would be the theme song.
To learn more about the all-female musical trio Avenue Beat, check out their Facebook page, Instagram, and their website.