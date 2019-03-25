Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Avalon Kali released her new single "Looking Back on You," where she sings about a failing romance in an eloquent fashion. Director Andrea Schollnick did a stunning job directing her song's music video, where Kali sings about overcoming heartbreak. "Looking Back on You" stands out since it is not one's typical breakup ballad. Even though there may be hurt and heartache, when one looks back on the relationship, there are no feelings of remorse. The songstress acknowledged that we all have a relationship in our lives that was full of growth, love, and support yet in the end, one may feel like something is not right. "Even though there is love there, it doesn't necessarily mean that person is yours forever," she said. "It's a good feeling to look back on someone and the memories you shared together and only be filled with good thoughts." "Looking Back on You" is available on The Verdict Overall, Avalon Kali delivers on her new single "Looking Back on You." Her vocals are crisp and pristine, and she exudes a great deal of talent. This song garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Avalon Kali and her new music, check out her Kali co-penned "Looking Back on You" with her fellow co-writers Ryan Morris and Justin Miller. The song's lyrics are pure poetry, and her delivery is gentle yet compelling; moreover, Kali maintains solid control over her soothing voice throughout this vocal performance.Director Andrea Schollnick did a stunning job directing her song's music video, where Kali sings about overcoming heartbreak."Looking Back on You" stands out since it is not one's typical breakup ballad. Even though there may be hurt and heartache, when one looks back on the relationship, there are no feelings of remorse.The songstress acknowledged that we all have a relationship in our lives that was full of growth, love, and support yet in the end, one may feel like something is not right. "Even though there is love there, it doesn't necessarily mean that person is yours forever," she said. "It's a good feeling to look back on someone and the memories you shared together and only be filled with good thoughts.""Looking Back on You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Avalon Kali delivers on her new single "Looking Back on You." Her vocals are crisp and pristine, and she exudes a great deal of talent. This song garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Avalon Kali and her new music, check out her official Facebook page and her website More about Avalon Kali, Single, Looking Back on You, Country Avalon Kali Single Looking Back on You Country