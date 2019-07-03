The song itself has already received top five airplay in Europe and the United States, and now it is destined to make an impact on additional musical markets all over the world, thanks to NCT 127.
Ava Max and NCT 127 joins forces on 'So Am I'
This Ava Max and NCT 127 "So Am I" collaboration is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, with her new collaboration of "So Am I," Ava Max
is able to appeal to a wider audience. It is great exposure for both her and NCT 127, and hopefully, it will fare well on the iTunes charts and on the radio. It helps elevate the original "So Am I
" recording to a higher level.
Ava Max
is simply the future of pop music. She possesses one of the most crystalline and stand-out voices in the contemporary pop scene. This collection with NCT 127 is catchy and vivacious, and it garners an A rating.
