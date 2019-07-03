Email
article imageReview: Ava Max stuns on 'So Am I' collaboration with K-Pop stars NCT 127 Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Pop sensation Ava Max is back with a stunning collaboration of "So Am I," where she joins forces with K-Pop stars NCT 127.
The song itself has already received top five airplay in Europe and the United States, and now it is destined to make an impact on additional musical markets all over the world, thanks to NCT 127.
Ava Max and NCT 127 joins forces on So Am I
Ava Max and NCT 127 joins forces on 'So Am I'
Atlantic Records
This Ava Max and NCT 127 "So Am I" collaboration is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, with her new collaboration of "So Am I," Ava Max is able to appeal to a wider audience. It is great exposure for both her and NCT 127, and hopefully, it will fare well on the iTunes charts and on the radio. It helps elevate the original "So Am I" recording to a higher level.
Ava Max is simply the future of pop music. She possesses one of the most crystalline and stand-out voices in the contemporary pop scene. This collection with NCT 127 is catchy and vivacious, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Ava Max, visit her website.
For more information on NCT 127, follow them on Instagram.
Read More: Ava Max chatted with Digital Journal about her music career this past May.
