Singer-songwriter Ava Max has taken the pop music industry by storm this year. She released her latest pop single "So Am I" via Atlantic Records. The songstress noted that the song "So Am I" is about loving yourself, as well as enjoying diversity and being different and not fitting in the format of society that wants us to be in. She also remarked that whenever she is feeling down, she reminds herself that her flaws allow her to feel "perfect" since, in reality, perfection does not exist. "So Am I" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. Her vocals on "So Am I" are crisp, soothing and expressive. The song has infectious hooks and a catchy beat to it that will inspire listeners to get up and dance along. Similar to "Sweet but Psycho," this song also has a message of hope and optimism in it. The Verdict Overall, Ava Max delivers on her latest radio single "So Am I." Fans that enjoyed Ava Max's global smash single "Sweet but Psycho" will certainly be pleased with "So Am I." Her new single is refreshing and it garners two giant thumbs up.