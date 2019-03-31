Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising pop sensation Ava Max charms on her viral single and music video for "Sweet but Psycho." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Sweet but Psycho" has accumulated well over 750 million streams, thus proving that Max is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary pop music business. "Sweet but Psycho" was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Cirkut, who also co-wrote the song with Max and Madison Love. Her song's well-crafted music video was directed by Shomi Patwary, who has worked with such diverse musical acts as The Weeknd and Beyoncé. "Sweet but Psycho" is available on The Verdict Overall, Ava Max delivers on her smash single "Sweet but Psycho." It is one of those songs that the listener can't get out of their heads no matter how hard they try. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come from Max in the future. She deserves to be the next big female star in pop music. "Sweet but Psycho" garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Ava Max and her music, check out her This tune is an anthem of female empowerment and it is has taken over the radio airwaves worldwide, and rightfully so. Her vocals are crisp, sweet and infectious; moreover, the song's lyrics are equally catchy and retable."Sweet but Psycho" has accumulated well over 750 million streams, thus proving that Max is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary pop music business. "Sweet but Psycho" was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Cirkut, who also co-wrote the song with Max and Madison Love.Her song's well-crafted music video was directed by Shomi Patwary, who has worked with such diverse musical acts as The Weeknd and Beyoncé."Sweet but Psycho" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Ava Max delivers on her smash single "Sweet but Psycho." It is one of those songs that the listener can't get out of their heads no matter how hard they try. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come from Max in the future. She deserves to be the next big female star in pop music. "Sweet but Psycho" garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Ava Max and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Ava Max, Sweet but Psycho, Single Ava Max Sweet but Psycho Single