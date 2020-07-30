Email
article imageReview: Atlantic Records hosts 'Atlantic on Deck' virtual artist showcase Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 29, the record label Atlantic Records hosted the "Atlantic on Deck" virtual artist showcase. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Multimedia personality Zach Sang served as the host, and it featured such emerging pop artists as ABIR, EBEN, Jamie Miller, Jasmine Thompson, and Tayla Parx.
There was a lot of musical variety in this online showcase. All of these artists and their solo music is worth more than just a passing glance. It is evident that Atlantic Records recognizes real talent. These artists bring something unique to the table and they are the future of the contemporary pop music landscape.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jasmine Thompson back in May of 2020. She recently teamed up with Grammy award-winning DJ and electronic producer ZEDD on their soaring collaboration "Funny."
British singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson
British singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson
Jack Munsch
To learn more about Atlantic Records, check out the record label's official website and its Facebook page.
More about atlantic records, jasmine thompson, Virtual, Artist, Showcase
 
