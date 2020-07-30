On July 29, the record label Atlantic Records hosted the "Atlantic on Deck" virtual artist showcase. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Multimedia personality Zach Sang served as the host, and it featured such emerging pop artists as ABIR, EBEN, Jamie Miller, Jasmine Thompson, and Tayla Parx.
There was a lot of musical variety in this online showcase. All of these artists and their solo music is worth more than just a passing glance. It is evident that Atlantic Records recognizes real talent. These artists bring something unique to the table and they are the future of the contemporary pop music landscape.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jasmine Thompson back in May of 2020. She recently teamed up with Grammy award-winning DJ and electronic producer ZEDD on their soaring collaboration "Funny."