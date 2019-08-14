Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Emerging country singer Ashley Puckett will be releasing her new single "Medicine" via the independent record label MTS Records. Her crystalline vocals on "Medicine" are reminiscent of such female country artists as Puckett maintains solid control over her resonant voice, which is pure as the driven snow. Her music has a neo-traditional country vibe to it; moreover, this tune allows her rich storytelling ability to shine. The Verdict Overall, "Medicine" by Ashley Puckett is worth more than just a passing glance. The lyrics are warm and heartfelt and so are her crisp, refreshing vocals. She is certainly one gifted artist to look out for, and it is evident that MTS Records recognizes true talent. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about rising country sensation Ashley Puckett and her new music, check out her The country songstress was born and raised in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. She was inspired musically by such diverse acclaimed artists as Lee Ann Womack , Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carole King, and LeAnn Rimes Her crystalline vocals on "Medicine" are reminiscent of such female country artists as Cam meets Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. The song is filled with raw emotions.Puckett maintains solid control over her resonant voice, which is pure as the driven snow. Her music has a neo-traditional country vibe to it; moreover, this tune allows her rich storytelling ability to shine.Overall, "Medicine" by Ashley Puckett is worth more than just a passing glance. The lyrics are warm and heartfelt and so are her crisp, refreshing vocals. She is certainly one gifted artist to look out for, and it is evident that MTS Records recognizes true talent. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about rising country sensation Ashley Puckett and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Ashley Puckett, Medicine, Country, Single Ashley Puckett Medicine Country Single