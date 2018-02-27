Country songstress Ashley Monroe is back with a steamy music video for her new song "Hands On You." It is recommended for all country music fans.
The song is a track from her forthcoming studio album, Sparrow, which was produced by Dave Cobb. Her vocals are crystalline and sultry, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Lee Ann Womack meets Miranda Lambert ("Vice"). The song itself has a retro, traditional country vibe to it.
The Verdict
Overall, Ashley Monroe is back with another beautiful song, "Hands On You." She never disappoints with anything that she puts out musically. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Monroe lure you in with her new tune. It garners an A rating.
"Hands On You" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
For more information on Ashley Monroe, check out her official website.