Children's music artist Ashley Mills Monaghan released her new single "All of You" on November 13. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This single coincides with World Kindness Day, and it is a neat follow-up to her previous single, the bubbly "Wiggles."
"All of You" is upbeat, positive, infectious, and a great deal of fun. Monaghan's controlled, crisp vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Carolyn Dawn Johnson meets Sheryl Crow, and that should be taken as a major compliment.
Lyrically, it has a heartwarming message that everyone can relate to especially during the trying times that the world is going through these days. It is a breath of fresh air.
"All of You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up and it will certainly put a big smile on people's faces the moment they hear it.
To learn more about Ashley Mills Monaghan and her music, check out her official website.
