Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Children's music artist Ashley Mills Monaghan released her new single "All of You" on November 13. Digital Journal has the scoop. This single coincides with World Kindness Day, and it is a neat follow-up to her previous single, the bubbly "Wiggles." "All of You" is upbeat, positive, infectious, and a great deal of fun. Monaghan's controlled, crisp vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Carolyn Dawn Johnson meets Sheryl Crow, and that should be taken as a major compliment. Lyrically, it has a heartwarming message that everyone can relate to especially during the trying times that the world is going through these days. It is a breath of fresh air. "All of You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up and it will certainly put a big smile on people's faces the moment they hear it. To learn more about Ashley Mills Monaghan and her music, check out her official website. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ashley Mills Monaghan back in the summer of 2020.