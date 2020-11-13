Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ashley Mills Monaghan releases irresistible 'All of You' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Children's music artist Ashley Mills Monaghan released her new single "All of You" on November 13. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This single coincides with World Kindness Day, and it is a neat follow-up to her previous single, the bubbly "Wiggles."
"All of You" is upbeat, positive, infectious, and a great deal of fun. Monaghan's controlled, crisp vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Carolyn Dawn Johnson meets Sheryl Crow, and that should be taken as a major compliment.
Lyrically, it has a heartwarming message that everyone can relate to especially during the trying times that the world is going through these days. It is a breath of fresh air.
"All of You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up and it will certainly put a big smile on people's faces the moment they hear it.
To learn more about Ashley Mills Monaghan and her music, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ashley Mills Monaghan back in the summer of 2020.
Ashley Mills Monaghan
Ashley Mills Monaghan
Ashley Mills Monaghan
More about Ashley Mills Monaghan, all of you, Single, Children's
 
Latest News
Top News
Catching up with Fedde Le Grand: Acclaimed DJ and producer Special
Dominic Adriano Albano talks fitness app, podcast, book relaunch Special
UN warns of war crimes in spiralling Ethiopia conflict
Armenians bid 'painful' farewell to monastery ceded in peace deal
French forces kill jihadist commander in Mali
Review: Southern Halo becomes American Blonde, releases spitfire song Special
Automating the fraud management process will be a game changer Special
Peru protesters clash with police over ousting of president
Chatting with Beverley Knight, MBE: The Queen of British Soul Special
White House sets record — 130+ Secret Service agents with COVID