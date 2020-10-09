The was produced by Dean Scallan of SSM Productions. "Let Me Go" tells the classic story of a relationship that has gone bad. In this tune, the female narrator is pleading to be "let go" from her former lover as she realizes that they are both going into different directions.
"You can plead with your heart but it just won't listen, I can't carry on when there's something missing," Barron sings, in its conversational lyrics.
The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery as they paint a picture of the inner battle that the female narrator is going through, where she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
"Let Me Go" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify
, Amazon Music
, Deezer
, and Apple Music
.
The Verdict
Overall, "Let Me Go" by Ashley Barron is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Her vocals are husky and expressive, and its lyrics are warm and relatable.
