Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ashley Barron releases charming 'Let Me Go' country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising singer-songwriter Ashley Barron released her new single "Let Me Go" in September of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The was produced by Dean Scallan of SSM Productions. "Let Me Go" tells the classic story of a relationship that has gone bad. In this tune, the female narrator is pleading to be "let go" from her former lover as she realizes that they are both going into different directions.
"You can plead with your heart but it just won't listen, I can't carry on when there's something missing," Barron sings, in its conversational lyrics.
The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery as they paint a picture of the inner battle that the female narrator is going through, where she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
"Let Me Go" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Let Me Go" by Ashley Barron is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Her vocals are husky and expressive, and its lyrics are warm and relatable.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Ashley Barron and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Ashley Barron, let me go, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Stuck in your 'smart' chastity device? Use a screwdriver, manufacturer says
Review: NEEDSHES put fans into a time warp with 'Beautiful' single Special
Review: Alecia Nugent releases two soaring singles to different stations Special
Review: Jay Allen delights on heartwarming 'Lines' country single Special
Two Islamic State 'Beatles' plead not guilty in US court
Review: Ashley Barron releases charming 'Let Me Go' country single Special
Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it 'reckless'
Review: 'Kiss the Ground' is a powerful and masterful documentary Special
Which is safer for the environment, paper or plastic bags?
First major study of coronavirus risk on aircraft flights