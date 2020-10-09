Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Ashley Barron released her new single "Let Me Go" in September of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. "You can plead with your heart but it just won't listen, I can't carry on when there's something missing," Barron sings, in its conversational lyrics. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery as they paint a picture of the inner battle that the female narrator is going through, where she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. "Let Me Go" is available on such digital service providers as Amazon Music, The Verdict Overall, "Let Me Go" by Ashley Barron is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Her vocals are husky and expressive, and its lyrics are warm and relatable. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Ashley Barron and her new music, check out her The was produced by Dean Scallan of SSM Productions. "Let Me Go" tells the classic story of a relationship that has gone bad. In this tune, the female narrator is pleading to be "let go" from her former lover as she realizes that they are both going into different directions."You can plead with your heart but it just won't listen, I can't carry on when there's something missing," Barron sings, in its conversational lyrics.The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery as they paint a picture of the inner battle that the female narrator is going through, where she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable."Let Me Go" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify Deezer , and Apple Music Overall, "Let Me Go" by Ashley Barron is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Her vocals are husky and expressive, and its lyrics are warm and relatable.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Ashley Barron and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Ashley Barron, let me go, Single Ashley Barron let me go Single