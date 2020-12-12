Email
article imageReview: Ashley Mills Monaghan releases joyful 'Let's Make Cookies' Special

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Children's music artist Ashley Mills Monaghan charms on her uplifting new song "Let's Make Cookies." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is heartwarming, relatable, witty, and entertaining. It is bound to become a favorite for the whole family, especially when it comes time to bake. It is exactly the song that the world needs during these trying times in the pandemic.
"Let's Make Cookies" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. Her sweet, refreshing vocals are reminiscent of Laurie Berkner meets Carolyn Dawn Johnson.
The Verdict
Overall, "Let's Make Cookies" by Ashley Mills Monaghan is the quintessential song for this holiday season. It is one of those tunes that will instantly put a smile on people's faces. Her voice is a gift to the children's music world. "Let's Make Cookies" garners two giant thumbs up.
Read More: Her songs "All of You" and "Wiggles" earned favorable reviews from Digital Journal.
