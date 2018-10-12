Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music On October 12, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross released their eponymous debut EP, via Access Records, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. After "I Want You," their six-song EP closes with their bittersweet single, "Home," which is certain to touch their listeners on an emotional level. The closing tune is filled with raw emotions. Every song on this impressive collection is featured on their hit docu-series Ashlee + Evan on the E! network, which is broadcast in 160 countries worldwide; moreover, this series deals with their life and making music. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross revealed that they will be embarking on a tour in select North American cities, which kicks off in January of 2019. On January 7, they will be playing a show at Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Their new EP is available on The Verdict Overall, Their EP opens with the sultry "I Do," which features Evans Ross' rich, sultry vocals and Simpson compliments him well on the track. It is followed by "Paris," as well as the bluesy and mellow "Safe Zone."After "I Want You," their six-song EP closes with their bittersweet single, "Home," which is certain to touch their listeners on an emotional level. The closing tune is filled with raw emotions.Every song on this impressive collection is featured on their hit docu-series Ashlee + Evan on the E! network, which is broadcast in 160 countries worldwide; moreover, this series deals with their life and making music.Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross revealed that they will be embarking on a tour in select North American cities, which kicks off in January of 2019. On January 7, they will be playing a show at Bowery Ballroom in New York City.Their new EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross deliver on their new EP. Each song on this project has its own identity, and it showcases the musical evolution of Simpson, with a refreshing new sound. Evan Ross' voice is smooth as silk, and they display great musical chemistry together. This EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Ashlee simpson, Evan Ross, Ep, Home Ashlee simpson Evan Ross Ep Home