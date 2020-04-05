Email
article imageReview: Asher Angel charms with refreshing 'All Day' pop single Special

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Music
Actor and rising pop artist Asher Angel released his catchy new pop single "All Day" via HITCO. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This new single was penned by Arizona Zervas. It is a breath of fresh air, especially during the trying times (COVID-19 pandemic) that the world is going through these days. The listener can recall the early musical work of such artists as Austin Mahone and Conor Maynard, and this is meant as a compliment.
"All Day" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and Apple Music. Asher Angel will be releasing more new music in the near future.
The Verdict
Overall, "All Day" by Asher Angel is upbeat, compelling, and a great deal of fun. It showcases his bubble personality, uplifting lyrics, and a neat melody. He deserves to become the next big male star in pop music. "All Day" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singing sensation Asher Angel and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website. Fans can also follow him on Instagram.
