Actor and rising pop artist Asher Angel released his catchy new pop single "All Day" via HITCO. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This new single was penned by Arizona Zervas. It is a breath of fresh air, especially during the trying times (COVID-19 pandemic) that the world is going through these days. The listener can recall the early musical work of such artists as Austin Mahone and Conor Maynard, and this is meant as a compliment.
"All Day" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and Apple Music. Asher Angel will be releasing more new music in the near future.
The Verdict
Overall, "All Day" by Asher Angel is upbeat, compelling, and a great deal of fun. It showcases his bubble personality, uplifting lyrics, and a neat melody. He deserves to become the next big male star in pop music. "All Day" garners an A rating.
