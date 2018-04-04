Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic music star ARTY has released his latest single "Rain" on Armada Music, and the song is infectious. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Rain" is available on The Verdict Overall, ARTY has released a hypnotic new track with "Rain." It is certainly one of Arty's best songs to date, and it truly transports the electronic listeners to different realms. His single "Rain" garners five out of five stars. To learn more about ARTY and his new music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal chatted with The song "Rain" has a calming and atmospheric vibe to it, and it is quite the irresistible electronic dance track. ARTY is able to take something as dreadful as rain, and give it a fresh, vibrant perspective through his musical production. "Rain" has an impressive drop, catchy synths and stunning melodies. It deserves to be a major club banger at festivals and nightclubs worldwide this spring and summer. The timing for the song is perfect, since as the proverb goes: "April showers bring May flowers." This song deserves to blossom and become a part of every electronic fan's playlist."Rain" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, ARTY has released a hypnotic new track with "Rain." It is certainly one of Arty's best songs to date, and it truly transports the electronic listeners to different realms. His single "Rain" garners five out of five stars.To learn more about ARTY and his new music, check out his official Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with ARTY about his new single "Rain," and the inspiration behind the song. More about ARTY, Electronic, Track, Rain, Song ARTY Electronic Track Rain Song Single