Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic music sensation ARTY is back with his refreshing new summer anthem "Couldn't Be Better." It will melt your heart. Similar to his previous single "Rain," ARTY displays consistency with music by releasing high-quality tracks. "Couldn't Be Better" is no different. It has a liberating, laid-back vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and music listeners. ARTY is not afraid to take risks with his music, by challenging himself as a recording artist, and the risks have paid off on "Couldn't Be Better": he has released a top-notch summer electronic banger that is ideal for nightclubs and festivals worldwide. The vocals on the song are crisp and smooth, coupled by catchy melodies and strong rhythms. While the tune may deal with heartbreak, ARTY is able to turn it into a upbeat, uplifting dance anthem. "Couldn't Be Better" is available on iTunes. The Verdict Overall, ARTY delivers on his brand new single "Couldn't Be Better." It definitely puts the listener in the summer spirit. The carefree track garners an A rating. To learn more about ARTY and his new music, check out his official website. Read More: ARTY chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Rain," his career in electronic dance music (EDM), as well as his future plans.