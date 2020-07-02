Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Artists, Tom Morello, Shea Diamond, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and The Bloody Beetroots joined forces on "Stand Up." Particularly impressive about "Stand Up" is that all of the proceeds will go towards such charitable organizations as NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. Tom Morello praised all of these aforementioned organizations for doing a great job as they combat racism, injustice, and police brutality. He recalled growing up in a tiny town called Libertyville in Illinois. Morello noted that when he was a kid, there was obvious racial injustice, however, on June 6, 2020, there was Black Lives Matter rally in that same town, which drew over one thousand people. Morello pointed out that the times are changing and he was very inspired that night. He reached out to Imagine Dragons frontman Day Reynolds remarked about the song's importance, "When Tom reached out to work together with Shea Diamond and The Bloody Beetroots on this track I immediately went up into my room and wrote/sang the chorus and verse that day. This country certainly needs fixing, and I believe it will take people from all sides and colors to fix it." "Stand Up" is available on all digital service providers by "Stand Up" was released via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records, and it is a reflection of the diversity of people unifying against racial injustice. The soaring and unapologetic track was co-penned by Morello, Reynolds, Diamond, The Bloody Beetroots, as well as Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata.Particularly impressive about "Stand Up" is that all of the proceeds will go towards such charitable organizations as NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.Tom Morello praised all of these aforementioned organizations for doing a great job as they combat racism, injustice, and police brutality. He recalled growing up in a tiny town called Libertyville in Illinois. Morello noted that when he was a kid, there was obvious racial injustice, however, on June 6, 2020, there was Black Lives Matter rally in that same town, which drew over one thousand people.Morello pointed out that the times are changing and he was very inspired that night. He reached out to Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons and The Bloody Beetroots and they had conjured up a track and within one day Reynolds had returned the completed vocal. They also got Shea Diamond, an African American transgender woman and activist on the track, and the coalition was finished.Imagine Dragons frontman Day Reynolds remarked about the song's importance, "When Tom reached out to work together with Shea Diamond and The Bloody Beetroots on this track I immediately went up into my room and wrote/sang the chorus and verse that day. This country certainly needs fixing, and I believe it will take people from all sides and colors to fix it.""Stand Up" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here More about Stand Up, Artists, Tom Morello, Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons Stand Up Artists Tom Morello Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons