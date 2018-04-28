Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music On April 27, 2018, internationally recognized DJ and producer Armin van Buuren released "A State of Trance 2018," and it is utterly fantastic. From the first CD ("On the Beach"), all of the songs are distinct in their own right. Some of the tracks that stand out include "Bergen" by Purple Haze, "Sanctuary" by Protoculture and the melodically-infectious "The Last Dancer" by Armin van Buuren and Shapov. In the second CD ("In The Club"), the highlight songs include the remix of the funky single " A State of Trance 2018 is available on The Verdict Overall, this is the album that will satisfy all trance fans worldwide. This collection was mixed by Armin van Buuren, and on top of that, he treats his fans and listeners to three brand new tracks. It is comprised of a total of 42 top-notch songs, which range from uplifting bangers, dance-floor and club anthems, to progressive-flavored cuts.From the first CD ("On the Beach"), all of the songs are distinct in their own right. Some of the tracks that stand out include "Bergen" by Purple Haze, "Sanctuary" by Protoculture and the melodically-infectious "The Last Dancer" by Armin van Buuren and Shapov.In the second CD ("In The Club"), the highlight songs include the remix of the funky single " Sex, Love & Water " by Armin van Buuren and Conrad Sewell, and "This Life" by Craig Connelly featuring the ethereal voice of Roxanne Emery; moreover, Giuseppe Ottaviani's "Till the Sunrise" is a trance masterpiece.A State of Trance 2018 is available on iTunes Overall, this is the album that will satisfy all trance fans worldwide. Armin van Buuren does it again. A State of Trance 2018 is a nice blend of pure and progressive trance. This collection garners an A rating. More about armin van buuren, A State of Trance, 2018, Album, Trance armin van buuren A State of Trance 2018 Album Trance