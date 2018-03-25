Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music The world's top DJ and producer Armin van Buuren has a major reason to be proud. On March 23, he launched his first-ever masterclass. The acclaimed Dutch producer opened up about what he learned about being at the top of the electronic music scene for 20 years, and he shared insights on how to stay afloat. He subsequently broke down the pillars for becoming an internationally recognized dance music artist with regards to promotion, production, and performance. MasterClass was founded in 2015, and this online education platform allows everybody to have "access to genius," by providing affordable, engaging and inspirational classes that are taught be masters in a wide variety of fields (film and TV, music and entertainment, writing, sports and games, photography, fashion, politics and society, among others). Most impressive about MasterClass is that it makes it possible for everybody to learn from the best in the world, and Armin van Buuren is a prime example of that. His online tutorial garnered an A rating, and it is recommended for all fans and listeners of electronic dance music (EDM). To learn more about Armin van Buuren's Armin van Buuren gave aspiring producers and musicians the opportunity to pre-enroll for several weeks, and he was able to successfully launch his high-anticipated masterclass on electronic music. He was able to offer his students an inside look in his creative and technical process as he made a track from scratch in this masterclass.The acclaimed Dutch producer opened up about what he learned about being at the top of the electronic music scene for 20 years, and he shared insights on how to stay afloat. He subsequently broke down the pillars for becoming an internationally recognized dance music artist with regards to promotion, production, and performance.MasterClass was founded in 2015, and this online education platform allows everybody to have "access to genius," by providing affordable, engaging and inspirational classes that are taught be masters in a wide variety of fields (film and TV, music and entertainment, writing, sports and games, photography, fashion, politics and society, among others). Most impressive about MasterClass is that it makes it possible for everybody to learn from the best in the world, and Armin van Buuren is a prime example of that. His online tutorial garnered an A rating, and it is recommended for all fans and listeners of electronic dance music (EDM).To learn more about Armin van Buuren's online masterclass , check out its official website More about armin van buuren, Dance, edm, Dutch armin van buuren Dance edm Dutch