article imageReview: Armin van Buuren superb on new GAIA album 'Moons of Jupiter' Special

By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Music
Electronic stars Armin van Buuren and Benno de Goeij released their brand new GAIA artist album "Moons of Jupiter" on June 21.
This collection is Armin van Buuren and Benno de Goeij at their musical finest. It opens on an enthralling note with "Metis" and it is followed by the ambient "Adrastea" and stunning "Amalthea."
Other incredible tracks include "Themisto," the vivacious "Himalia," the banger "Lysithea (Sine Square Noise)," the atmospheric "Ganymede" and the electrifying "Euporie." After the eerie "Lost," it closes with the progressive "Valetudo" and with the addicting "Jupiter LX (S/2003J3)."
Moons of Jupiter is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren and Benno de Goeij charm on their new highly-anticipated GAIA album, Moons of Jupiter. It is highly electric and well-crafted. There is something in it for every electronic dance music listener. Moons of Jupiter garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Armin van Buuren and his new music, check out his official homepage.
