Just when one thought that van Buuren would not possibly top himself, he proves his fans, listeners and critics wrong again. This collection opens on a hypnotic note with "La Résistance De L'amour" and it immediately breaks into "Aria" and the refreshing and atmospheric "All In."
One of the highlight tracks from the first half of the collection is the trance mix of "Don't Give up on Me," which features the rich, rumbling vocals of Josh Cumbee. Anybody who enjoyed "Phone Down
," his collaboration with Garibay, will certainly love this spitfire club mix.
Orjan Nilsen's club mix of "Cabin Fever" is an added treat, and this would make a great banger at major electronic music festivals. Above & Beyond are absolutely divine with van Buuren on the stirring "Show Me Love." Other noteworthy tracks are "Eternity" by Roman Messer & Davey Asprey and "X" by Mark Sixma. It closes with the vivacious "Turn It Up."
A State of Trance 2019
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren
has released a trance masterpiece with A State of Trance 2019
. These mixes are upbeat and heavenly, and they fuse trance well with progressive music. The mixes can help get the party started at any nightclub or theater. Simply put, it is Armin van Buuren at his musical finest.
If electronic dance music (EDM) fans can only purchase one album this year, A State of Trance 2019
would be the one that will suffice all of their musical needs. This marvelous collection garners an A+ rating.