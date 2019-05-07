Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 3, world-renowned trance superstar Armin van Buuren released "A State of Trance 2019" via Armada Music, which was mixed by him. One of the highlight tracks from the first half of the collection is the trance mix of "Don't Give up on Me," which features the rich, rumbling vocals of Josh Cumbee. Anybody who enjoyed " Orjan Nilsen's club mix of "Cabin Fever" is an added treat, and this would make a great banger at major electronic music festivals. Above & Beyond are absolutely divine with van Buuren on the stirring "Show Me Love." Other noteworthy tracks are "Eternity" by Roman Messer & Davey Asprey and "X" by Mark Sixma. It closes with the vivacious "Turn It Up." A State of Trance 2019 is available on The Verdict Overall, If electronic dance music (EDM) fans can only purchase one album this year, A State of Trance 2019 would be the one that will suffice all of their musical needs. This marvelous collection garners an A+ rating. Just when one thought that van Buuren would not possibly top himself, he proves his fans, listeners and critics wrong again. This collection opens on a hypnotic note with "La Résistance De L'amour" and it immediately breaks into "Aria" and the refreshing and atmospheric "All In."One of the highlight tracks from the first half of the collection is the trance mix of "Don't Give up on Me," which features the rich, rumbling vocals of Josh Cumbee. Anybody who enjoyed " Phone Down ," his collaboration with Garibay, will certainly love this spitfire club mix.Orjan Nilsen's club mix of "Cabin Fever" is an added treat, and this would make a great banger at major electronic music festivals. Above & Beyond are absolutely divine with van Buuren on the stirring "Show Me Love." Other noteworthy tracks are "Eternity" by Roman Messer & Davey Asprey and "X" by Mark Sixma. It closes with the vivacious "Turn It Up."A State of Trance 2019 is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Armin van Buuren has released a trance masterpiece with A State of Trance 2019. These mixes are upbeat and heavenly, and they fuse trance well with progressive music. The mixes can help get the party started at any nightclub or theater. Simply put, it is Armin van Buuren at his musical finest.If electronic dance music (EDM) fans can only purchase one album this year, A State of Trance 2019 would be the one that will suffice all of their musical needs. This marvelous collection garners an A+ rating. More about armin van buuren, A State of Trance, 2019, Trance, Electronic armin van buuren A State of Trance 2019 Trance Electronic Music armada