Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music World-renowned trance DJ and producer Armin van Buuren released his highly-anticipated new artist album, "Balance," on October 25. "Blah Blah Blah" is a witty and fun banger, while "Sunny Days," his collaboration with Josh Cumbee is sheer bliss. "Don't Give up on Me" has an extremely radio-friendly vibe to it, while "Don't Let Me Go" is just as remarkable. Other prime tracks include "Unlove You" with After the upbeat and progressive "Miles Away," it closes with the spitfire "Stickup." The Verdict Overall, Balance by Armin van Buuren is a phenomenal 28-track collection. It is Armin van Buuren at his finest, and it is perhaps the best musical effort of his career. It is highly recommended for all electronic dance music (EDM) fans and listeners. Balance garners an A+ rating. Balance is available on This is a collection that was truly worth the wait. It consists of 28 tracks all of which have their own identities. It opens with the mid-tempo "Sucker for Love," which has a killer drop, and it is followed by the infectious "Something Real," which features Jordan Shaw, and the hypnotic "Wild Wild Son" with Sam Martin."Blah Blah Blah" is a witty and fun banger, while "Sunny Days," his collaboration with Josh Cumbee is sheer bliss. "Don't Give up on Me" has an extremely radio-friendly vibe to it, while "Don't Let Me Go" is just as remarkable.Other prime tracks include "Unlove You" with NE-YO , as well as "Song I Sing," where HALIENE lends her heavenly voice. The inclusion of "I Need You" which features sultry vocals from Olaf Blackwood is an added treat.After the upbeat and progressive "Miles Away," it closes with the spitfire "Stickup."Overall, Balance by Armin van Buuren is a phenomenal 28-track collection. It is Armin van Buuren at his finest, and it is perhaps the best musical effort of his career. It is highly recommended for all electronic dance music (EDM) fans and listeners. Balance garners an A+ rating.Balance is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about armin van buuren, Album, Artist, Balance armin van buuren Album Artist Balance