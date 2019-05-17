Email
article imageReview: Armin van Buuren releases hypnotic remix of Van Halen's 'Jump' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Music
On May 17, electronic superstar Armin van Buuren remixed Van Halen's perennial rock hit "Jump," and the outcome is stunning.
The song was released via Big Beat Records. His remix is refreshing, uplifting, and infectious. Armin is able to introduce this rock classic to a younger generation of fans that may not be familiar with Van Halen's original recording. In any case, it will make electronic listeners and fans get up and dance thanks to its progressive and trance spin.
A Dutch trance mega-star, Armin was able to isolate Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's iconic verse and juxtaposed it with arpeggiating synths, which are sheer bliss. This collaboration is a match made in electronic music heaven and it allows both David Lee Roth and van Buuren to shine. It is also a substantial indication that good, quality music is able to defy genres.
Armin van Buuren's remix of "Jump" by Van Halen is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren's remix of Van Halen's "Jump" is anthemic, vivacious and nostalgic, all in one. Its catchy hooks help transport their listeners to different realms. This irresistible remix garners an A rating.
To learn more about Armin van Buuren, check out his official Facebook page.
