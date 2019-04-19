World-renowned Dutch electronic producer and DJ Armin van Buuren is back with his latest dance track "Phone Down," where he collaborates with Garibay.
It is great to see Fernando Garibay and Armin van Buuren reunite after their superb track "I Need You." "Phone Down" is equally impressive and worth more than just a passing glance.
Carlo Ruijgers did a stunning job on the song's lyric video, and the same holds true for Cheverno Leiwakabessy, who were both responsible for the video's animation. Erik van der Zwan served as its producer.
"Phone Down" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren is back with "Phone Down," his soaring collaboration with Garibay. It will fare well with electronic fans and listeners all over the globe. This refreshing track garners an A rating.
