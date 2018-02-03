Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music World renowned DJ and trance producer Armin van Buuren is back with his new track "Sex, Love & Water," which was a funky and disco vibe to it. "Sex, Love & Water" includes addicting rhythm guitars that thrive among sexy horns and swaying melodies. Conrad Sewell lends his crisp vocals on the track, and he takes on the lead role in the song's music video. Armin van Buuren has been toying with the idea of doing something in the funk and disco music genres for a while. He collaborated with Conrad Sewell and iconic producer Scott Storch on this track, both of which helped bring this project to life. Armin van Buuren's new "Sex, Love & Water (featuring Conrad Sewell)" is available on The Verdict Overall, The acclaimed Dutchman keeps finding new ways to explore new territories. Armin does that with his brand new single "Sex, Love & Water," where he collaborates with Australian singer-songwriter Conrad Sewell. The song has a neat groove to it and a retro feel."Sex, Love & Water" includes addicting rhythm guitars that thrive among sexy horns and swaying melodies. Conrad Sewell lends his crisp vocals on the track, and he takes on the lead role in the song's music video. Armin van Buuren has been toying with the idea of doing something in the funk and disco music genres for a while. He collaborated with Conrad Sewell and iconic producer Scott Storch on this track, both of which helped bring this project to life.Armin van Buuren's new "Sex, Love & Water (featuring Conrad Sewell)" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Armin van Buuren and Conral Sewell delight on their new single "Sex, Love & Water." It is a refreshing, funky and liberating tune, and it garners an A rating. More about armin van buuren, Single, Song, Sex, Love & Water armin van buuren Single Song Sex Love amp Water