article imageReview: Armin van Buuren heats up Electric Zoo, EDM festival turns 11 Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"Electric Zoo: Evolved" marked the 11th anniversary of the iconic electronic dance music festival that was held at Randall's Island Park in New York. It is the longest-running and largest electronic music festival in New York.
World-renowned DJ and producer Armin van Buuren performed a headlining set on the main stage on September 1, which was upbeat, electrifying and high-octane, which included "Show Me Love," his collaboration with Above & Beyond and "Blah Blah Blah" as his closing track.
Aside from trance superstar Armin van Buuren, artists that performed on the main stage of "Electric Zoo: Evolved" as part of this year's three-day festival (that took place during Labor Day Weekend) included Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Kaskade, Tritonal, and Zedd, among others.
To learn more about Electric Zoo, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
For more information on Armin van Buuren, check out his official website.
