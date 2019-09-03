World-renowned DJ and producer Armin van Buuren
performed a headlining set on the main stage on September 1, which was upbeat, electrifying and high-octane, which included "Show Me Love," his collaboration with Above & Beyond and "Blah Blah Blah" as his closing track.
Aside from trance superstar Armin van Buuren
, artists that performed on the main stage of "Electric Zoo: Evolved" as part of this year's three-day festival (that took place during Labor Day Weekend) included Above & Beyond, Afrojack
, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Kaskade, Tritonal
, and Zedd
, among others.
To learn more about Electric Zoo, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.
For more information on Armin van Buuren, check out his official website
.